Former FIESTAR member Yezi opens Instagram account with new year

Former FIESTAR member Yezi has opened up an Instagram account with the new year.



On January 1, the rapper posted the below video on Instagram with the message, "Hello, this is Yezi. One year has already passed, and a new year has come to light. I hope you're healthy this year. Receive a lot of blessings this year. This is from Yezi! Thank you."



In other news, Yezi revealed she would be making a comeback in January after signing with JG Star in July of 2019.



Stay tuned for updates on Yezi's solo comeback!