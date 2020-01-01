5

ATEEZ mark their territory in epic 'Action to Answer - Outro: Long Journey' trailer

ATEEZ have dropped an epic trailer for 'Action to Answer - Outro: Long Journey'!

In the teaser video, the ATEEZ members mark their territory with the group flag, but all does not go according to plan by the end. The group will be taking on concepts from their tracks "Say My Name" and "HALA HALA", which will be included in the their epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'.

Check out their 'Outro: Long Journey' trailer above! ATEEZ's 'Action To Answer' is dropping on January 6 at 6 PM KST.

Nicole33592,787 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Wow that gave me goosebumps. I can’t wait!

She_her_her643 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Definitely getting super hyped.

