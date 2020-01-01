Super Junior's Heechul reveals why he spent $35K on mobile games

Super Junior's Heechul revealed why he spent 40 million Won ($34,639.56 USD) on mobile games.



During filming for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Heechul opened up about the tremendous amount of cash he spends on his video game hobby. The Super Junior member expressed that he was not at all interested in name brands, expensive cars, or watches, but he did spend a lot of funds on gaming.



He explained, "If I do that, the game companies will come out with another game... I spend around 40 million Won on mobile games." Kim Gu Ra responded, "Wouldn't it be better to buy watches at that point," and Heechul responded, "I can just look at my phone to check the time!"



Are you surprised by Heechul's spending habits on games?

