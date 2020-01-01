3

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior's Heechul reveals why he spent $35K on mobile games

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Heechul revealed why he spent 40 million Won ($34,639.56 USD) on mobile games.

During filming for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Heechul opened up about the tremendous amount of cash he spends on his video game hobby. The Super Junior member expressed that he was not at all interested in name brands, expensive cars, or watches, but he did spend a lot of funds on gaming. 

He explained, "If I do that, the game companies will come out with another game... I spend around 40 million Won on mobile games." Kim Gu Ra responded, "Wouldn't it be better to buy watches at that point," and Heechul responded, "I can just look at my phone to check the time!"

Are you surprised by Heechul's spending habits on games?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Heechul
6 9,372 Share 23% Upvoted

1

HSK1,541 pts 49 minutes ago 1
49 minutes ago

Most mobile games are designed to milk you dry. The developers behind them only care about money, so, yeah, they will eventually make a new game. With Heechul, they found the perfect victim I guess...

Share

1 more reply

0

BeaF329 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Why do you want that many watches, he's right, just look at the phone

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND