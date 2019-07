Former FIESTAR member Yezi will be returning soon as a solo artist, under a new label JG Star!

JG Star is home to artists such as singers Lee Jang Woo, Ha Yoo Bi, etc. According to the label, Yezi is currently busy preparing for her solo comeback album, after recently signing her exclusive contract.

Meanwhile, Yezi debuted as a member of FIESTAR in 2012. Her contract with her former agency Fave Entertainment (now Play M Entertainment) ended back in April of last year.