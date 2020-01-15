239

23

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon visits SHINee's Key in the military

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon paid SHINee's Key a visit during his military service.

On January 15, Key revealed his SM Entertainment labelmate had visited him at the army base. He shared the below photos on Instagram along with the message, "Taeyeon is crazy, darn it," and added a hashtag of her latest song "Dear Me".

Key began his mandatory military service in March of 2019, which means fans can expect him to discharge next year.

In other news, Taeyeon recently made a comeback with "Dear Me" and her second repackaged album 'Purpose'. Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Key!

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
  3. SHINee
  4. Key
37 43,474 Share 91% Upvoted

17

Nicole33593,075 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

Yeah that picture can’t be recent unless Taeyeon is immune to the cold 😂. It’s cute though. He seems like a good friend to her and she needs some.

Share

3 more replies

8

TzuyuGirl-136 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

even in military he take care of his skin this guy is diva even in army 😂

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Suzy
Suzy shows off her lithe figure on social media
21 minutes ago   0   1,222

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND