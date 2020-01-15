Girls' Generation's Taeyeon visits SHINee's Key in the military

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon paid SHINee's Key a visit during his military service.



On January 15, Key revealed his SM Entertainment labelmate had visited him at the army base. He shared the below photos on Instagram along with the message, "Taeyeon is crazy, darn it," and added a hashtag of her latest song "Dear Me".



Key began his mandatory military service in March of 2019, which means fans can expect him to discharge next year.



In other news, Taeyeon recently made a comeback with "Dear Me" and her second repackaged album 'Purpose'. Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon and Key!



