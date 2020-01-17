8

Celebrity stylist Han Hye Yeon shows off her figure after losing 12.5 kilograms (~27 pounds)

AKP STAFF

Stylist Han Hye Yeon went on a diet and lost a whopping 12.5 kilograms (~27 pounds). 

The popular celebrity stylist and panelist on 'I Live Alone' recently posted new pictures of her slimmer figure via social media and made it to trending news for her transformation.

The stylist posted multiple pictures of herself with the caption: "My workwear today." The stylist revealed that she went on a diet via her Youtube channel and is now proud of the hard work she has shown off. 

Congratulations to Han Hye Yeon!

