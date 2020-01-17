Yang Joon Il's former backup dancer reveals what he's really like

Singer Yang Joon Il's former backup dancer Park Soo Gyung revealed her thoughts on Yang Joon Il's personality in a recent Youtube video.

The video was published on January 16th on Youtube channel 'Update Olympics'. During her interview, Park Soo Gyung revealed that she was chosen as the main female dance lead for Yang Joon Il's hit song "Dance With Me" back in 1990. She stated that back then, Yang Joon Il's face was "really small. His aura was sensational. He had good manners. He always told us good job after our performances and patted our backs. He also got us water. He was a kind man."















She also stated that the choreography for the legendary video was done by feel and freestyle instead of any preplanned choreography, which contributed to the vibes of the video. Check out the interview below!