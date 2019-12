Follow the release of part 1 to his project"3 X 2 = 6" yesterday, BTOB's Sungjae release lyric video for the title song "YOOK" and b-side track "From Winter" today.

The title song “YOOK” is amelodic modern rock genre and “From Winter” is an emotional ballad featuring piano accompaniment. Both songs feature Sungjae's strong and emotional vocals so be sure to check them out!

The project single "3 X 2 = 6" will also continue to release two songs each month for three months.