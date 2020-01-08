BTOB's Sungjae reveals night city teaser image for '4/6'

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming release "4/6".



The teaser below features a night city skyline, which gives fans a hint about what kind of mood they can expect. Sungjae's "4/6" is a part of his "3 X 2 = 6" project featuring two song releases each month for three months. He previously released the songs "Yook" and "For Winter".



Stay tuned for updates on "4/6"!



