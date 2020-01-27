B.O.Y (Kim Kook Heon, Song Yu Vin) announce 3-city 'Best Of You' Asia tour

B.O.Y is heading overseas!

On January 27 KST, it was announced by their agency Music Works and touring company MJ Tonz Entertainment that the duo (comprised of former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin) would be heading on the 'Best Of You' Asia tour. According to a flyer released for the tour, they will be stopping in Taipei on March 15, Bangkok on March 28, and Indonesia on April 4.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y is currently promoting the songs "My Angel" and "Clock," the title tracks on their debut album 'Phase One: You,' which was released on January 7. The duo is most famously known as former contestants on Mnet's 'Produce X 101.'

Check out the 'Best Of You' tour poster below!