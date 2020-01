Sechskies is only one day away from the release of their first ever mini album 'All For You.'

On January 27 KST, YG Entertainment dropped a D-1 teaser image featuring the group. In the image, the members are dressed warmly in slacks and sweaters, creating a chic but cozy atmosphere as they pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, Sechskies' comeback is set for January 28 at 6 PM KST.