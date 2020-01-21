Park Min Young & Seo Kang Jun go back to high school in first quiet teaser for 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day'

Actress Park Min Young and actor Seo Kang Jun have returned to their high school days, in the first teaser for JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day'!

Premiering next month on February 24 at 9:30 PM KST, 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' tells the story of a woman who returns back to her hometown after growing weary of the oppressive city life in Seoul. There, she reunites with an old classmate, who works as the owner of a small book shop.

The first teaser for 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' surprises viewers by starting the story off during the main characters' high school days. Viewers get their firsthand glimpse of 18-year old Hae Won (Park Min Young) and Eun Seob (Seo Kang Jun), as Hae Won captures Eun Seob's attention one day through her melodic piano playing.

Later, Hae Won and Eunb Seob cross paths on a path overlooking vast farm fields, where Hae Won asks, "Those things that look like marshmallows. Do you know what they're called?"



While you wait for even more teasers for JTBC's 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day', you can also check out Park Min Young and Seo Kang Jun's teaser posters, below!