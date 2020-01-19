ANS open up about reading malicious comments from netizens

ANS members talked about their reactions to malicious comments.

In a recent interview, the rookie idol group ANS talked about their hardships pertaining to recent comments under fancams. After completing their first-ever busking event at Hongdae, the girls had encountered a number of malicious comments.

The girls expressed, "A lot of fancams were uploaded on YouTube after the busking, and there were a lot of comments criticizing our physical appearances. The videos were mostly shot from a low angle, so even to our eyes they were unattractive (laughs)...but we hope to bring more positive reactions from everyone by showing a better side to ourselves in the future."



As a girl group, the members have previously expressed that female seniors including CL and HyunA are their confident role models.



