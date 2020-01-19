Golden Child thank their fans after successfully wrapping up 1st solo concert

Golden Child has successfully wrapped up their first-ever solo concert!

On January 19, the members of Golden Child thanked their fans as they exited the venue of their 2-day concert 'Future and Past'. The members expressed gratitude for having the fans come to the event despite the chilly weather. According to the fan accounts, many members also shed tears at the end.

Member Tag shared, "It wasn't easy preparing for the concert during a short time frame, but I am happy that it has ended well," and leader Daeyeol added, "I am thankful that the members managed without injuries."

Each concert lasted for about four hours, and the boys performed over 20 songs, all performed live with an accompanying band. In related news, the Woollim Entertainment boy group also revealed a teaser for their upcoming repackaged album on the day of the concert.

Congratulations to Golden Child!