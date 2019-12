On December 23, Suzy shared a set of fun and groovy dance practice videos via her Instagram, breaking out her graceful moves for the first time in a while!

She simply labeled both videos as "For fun 1" and "For fun 2", tagging choreographer Choi Hyo Jin who can be seen dancing with Suzy. Watch Suzy having fun in the dance practice room for yourself, below!

Do you want to see Suzy return as a solo artist with a dance track?