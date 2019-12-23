Kangnam prepares Christmas decorations for wife Lee Sanghwa despite technical issues

Kangnam and Lee Sanghwa got into a small argument that ended on good terms while putting up Christmas decorations.

The couple was seen getting into a small tiff on December 23 broadcast of 'You Are My Destiny'. Kangnam had prepared a tree as well as a neon sign stating 'Home Sweet Home Kangnam ♥ Sanghwa'. Kangnam stated: "Sanghwa always wanted this. I custom ordered it."



However, when Kangnam opened the sign, the two saw that the neon lighting for Sanghwa's name had broken, leaving it unlit. Sanghwa showed disappointment and was slightly upset as the couple removed her name from the sign. However, Sanghwa refused to be consoled until Kangnam continued to try to make her laugh. He eventually dressed up in a Santa outfit and smiled to make her laugh, making a sweet ending to a disappointing situation.