'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' season 2 releases series of short, frightening teasers for 2020 premiere

The first ever 'Netflix' original Korean drama series - fusion historical thriller 'Kingdom' - will be returning this March of 2020, after a long wait of a little over a year.

Those of you who watched 'Kingdom' season 1 know that the series revolves around the land of historical Joseon as it suffers from a devastating disease, transforming victims into the 'undead'. While struggling for the survival of Joseon's citizens, the land's crown prince Chang (played by Joo Ji Hoon) must also uncover the dark mystery of where this disease originated, with the help of a medical assistant, Seo Bi (played by Bae Doo Na).



The first set of short teasers for 'Kingdom' season 2 consists of 5 different clips, titled 'Danger', 'Monster King', 'Greed', 'Bloody Joseon', and 'Lifespan'. The crown prince Chang and the brave medical assistant Seo Bi make brief appearances in the frightening teaser series, which accentuate the upcoming horrors of season 2 through thrilling sound effects.

Will you be watching season 2 of 'Netflix's Kingdom, this March of 2020?

