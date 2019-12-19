29

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Watch performances from 'M! Countdown' '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' (Part 1) feat. BTS, Seventeen, GOT7 & more!

AKP STAFF



Mnet's 'M! Countdown' has aired part 1 of its official '2019 Year-End Special'!

The 'MCD Comeback Special' featured epic comeback performances by your favorite artists and idols this past year. Part 1 features performances by SeventeenBTSGOT7Sungwoo Jung-ARhythm PowerKardashibaCeleb FiveCar, the Garden, and New Hope Club.

Check them out below!


