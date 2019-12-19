Mnet's 'M! Countdown' has aired part 1 of its official '2019 Year-End Special'!
The 'MCD Comeback Special' featured epic comeback performances by your favorite artists and idols this past year. Part 1 features performances by Seventeen, BTS, GOT7, Sungwoo Jung-A, Rhythm Power, Kardashiba, Celeb Five, Car, the Garden, and New Hope Club.
Check them out below!
29
17
Posted by23 hours ago
Watch performances from 'M! Countdown' '2019 Year-End Comeback Special' (Part 1) feat. BTS, Seventeen, GOT7 & more!
1 8,783 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment