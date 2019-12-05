Stray Kids have revealed a mysterious 'Map of Broken Compass' for their 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' album.
After their group teaser images, Stray Kids have released an image of a drawn map that includes scenes from their music videos. As previously reported, the group have already dropped their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", and 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.
What do you make of the Stray Kids' map?
38
12
Posted by1 day ago
Stray Kids reveal mysterious 'Map of Broken Compass' for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' album
Stray Kids have revealed a mysterious 'Map of Broken Compass' for their 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' album.
0 3,973 Share 76% Upvoted
Log in to comment