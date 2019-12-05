38

Stray Kids reveal mysterious 'Map of Broken Compass' for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' album

Stray Kids have revealed a mysterious 'Map of Broken Compass' for their 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' album.

After their group teaser images, Stray Kids have released an image of a drawn map that includes scenes from their music videos. As previously reported, the group have already dropped their pre-release tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut", and 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9.

What do you make of the Stray Kids' map?

