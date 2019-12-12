22

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shindong states he has shed 17 kg (38 lbs) so far, wants to lose weight in a healthy manner

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Shindong has updated fans about his diet.

On December 12th, Shindong uploaded a selfie to his Instagram with the following caption: "I'm shyly taking a selfie during consulting. I'm always grateful. Today I'm dieting~ I am losing weight healthily." 

Shindong is seen smiling brightly as he poses for the camera and shows off his new jawline. Netizens have been voicing their support, stating: 

"You've changed! You look great."

"You look like a star!"

"Shindong got skinny."

Shindong has lost 17kg (~38 lbs) so far in his weight loss journey and says there is more to come. We wish him the best of luck!

1

asvj192 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

You guys really don't post anything else related to him these days.. he has said that he isn't doing this for others but himself..so not everything he says about his diet has to be posted. You've just made him into a guy who diets, he is much more than that. He is in so many variety shows that you can make other content about him, not just this.

Also if you have the time to look through his insta page, then I'm sure you can look through suju official pages and see that they were awarded with the Culture Division Award at the "2019 Korea Education & Culture Contribution Awards". Now that is a big deal, which shindong was a part of.

0

Kkkpopvvv2,052 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago
He looks great I hope he keeps the results and does not gain it back
