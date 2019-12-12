Shindong states he has shed 17 kg (38 lbs) so far, wants to lose weight in a healthy manner

Super Junior's Shindong has updated fans about his diet.

On December 12th, Shindong uploaded a selfie to his Instagram with the following caption: "I'm shyly taking a selfie during consulting. I'm always grateful. Today I'm dieting~ I am losing weight healthily."

Shindong is seen smiling brightly as he poses for the camera and shows off his new jawline. Netizens have been voicing their support, stating:

"You've changed! You look great."

"You look like a star!"

"Shindong got skinny."

Shindong has lost 17kg (~38 lbs) so far in his weight loss journey and says there is more to come. We wish him the best of luck!

