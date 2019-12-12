10

Posted by sl278

DinDin receives a pair of G-Dragon's limited edition Nike shoes from Dara

Rapper DinDin has received a pair of G-Dragon's limited edition Nike shoes from none other than Dara!

다라 누나가.... 갑자기 내 발사이즈를 묻더니....선물로....지용이형 신발을....주셨다...누구보다 너가 이 신발을 신어야 한다면서...😭 미쳤다 미쳤어 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 다라누나는 날개없는 천사다ㅠㅠㅠ 올해받은 감동중 젤 서프라이즈 감동이다ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ우리 친누나들도 안 이러는데ㅠㅠㅠㅠ다라누나는 천사가 확실하다ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ누나 사랑해요ㅠㅠㅠ산다라박최고ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 진정이 안된다ㅠㅠㅠ #산다라박 #날개없는천사 #천사 #공주 #요정 #세젤예 #감동주의 #딘딘 #눈물이난다눈물이나 #절올리겠습니다 #다라누나 #평생모시겠습니다 #으어어어어어엉ㅇㅇ

He made a post on his personal Instagram thanking her for getting him a pair. The caption reads as follows: 

"Dara nuna suddenly asked my shoe size and gave me Jiyong hyung's shoes saying that you need to wear these more than anyone. It's crazy. Dara is an angel without wings. This was the most emotional surprise I had this year. Even my biological sister doesn't do this for me. I'm sure Dara nuna is an angel. I love you nuna. Sandara Park is the best. I can't focus." 

It seems like DinDin had wanted the highly sought-after shoes but had been unable to cop a pair before Dara came to his rescue! G-Dragon's shoes are selling for up to $11,000 on the secondary market. Congratulations DinDin!

Dara is awesome. I also love that little bit of shade he threw at his sis lol.

