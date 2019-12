j-hope has posted a Twitter update on BTS's official Twitter account that is bound to make ARMYs' hearts flutter!

The popular idol member uploaded two selfies on December 12th with the caption: "Your HOPE". j-hope is seen rocking a sweet smile and a butterfly pin on his suit jacket lapel.

Fans have been commenting on his pictures, stating:





"Our hobi..."

"How can someone be this cute?"

"Adorable."



