Seo Ye Ji being considered for female lead opposite Kim Soo Hyun in 'I'm a Psycho But It's Okay'

Actress Seo Ye Ji is being considered to be cast as the female lead of 'I'm a Psycho But It's Okay'.
If cast, Seo Ye Ji will play Go Moon Young, a writer for children's books that suffers from ASPD. Her mother is a famous mystery author and her father is a professor was a prestigious school, but she has emotions that she cannot figure out. She was bullied as a child as a girl who was weird and scary.
Set to air some time early next year, tvN's upcoming drama 'I'm a Psycho but It's Okay' tells the story of a caretaker who works at a mental health hospital for a high salary, and a children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. A complex romance with a touch of fantasy, this drama will mark Kim Soo Hyun's first official project since his discharge from mandatory service.
