Rapper Sleepy shares BTS' Jin has offered him financial help on 'Radio Star'

Rapper Sleepy has shared the time BTS' Jin gracefully offered him financial help.



Sleepy guested on Christmas day's airing of MBC's 'Radio Star'. He has recently gone through a legal dispute with his former label, TS Entertainment and it was reported he was financially struggling. Sleepy has now set up his own agency after leaving TS Entertainment.

He said "We got close after going to the jungle together. When the news went out, BTS' Jin texted me offering financial help. He was very cautious, saying 'Hyung, please don't get me wrong but I can help if you are really, really struggling. I don't mean to offend you in any way. Just give me a call if you need any help.' I just wanted to share this because I'm so thankful for him. I didn't ask him money after all but it's the thought that counts."

On his recent financial state, he said he was doing just fine and the struggling days happened to be in the news recently.