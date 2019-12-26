9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

MBC's Section TV directly expresses concern regarding Seungri's lack of punishment with his upcoming military enlistment date

On December 27 KST, media outlet MyDaily posed the question"Is it possible that the one who began the Burning Sun scandal, former Big Bang member Seungri, will face no punishment and enter the army?"

This is in relation to MBC's 'Section TV' report on December 26th which directly addressed the concerns regarding the lack of punishment for Seungri. He hasn't faced the press since being summoned by Seoul police for questioning on September 24. Right now, it is unknown if there will be a trial or when it will begin. 

However, many netizens are buzzing given Seungri's nearing enlistment date. Regarding these concerns, a representative came forward to state: "Seungri had requested a 6-month delay in entering the military to better help the case, but it seems like he will be entering on time as his time limit to enlist has passed." 

What do you think of this? 

Gapuff319 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

glad someone is expressing concern, makes me ill, to see him and YG are getting off Scott free after everything, cause nothing panned out with that farce of a " police investigation" just like i said was gonna happen, the police just put on a act for the public but at the end of the day, these people are loaded in money, i doubt either one will ever pay for any crimes they ever did, heck wouldn't be surprised if seungri comeback from military and tries to make a comeback from his shameful retirement as if nothing happened 🙄


and JJY is appealing his case in court already, watch him get a slap on the wrist too ~ that first sentence of 6 years he got, he wont even have to do a year of it, then get probation mark my words 😏

han-seo-heee-1,435 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Jail the scum

