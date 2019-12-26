MBC's Section TV directly expresses concern regarding Seungri's lack of punishment with his upcoming military enlistment date

On December 27 KST, media outlet MyDaily posed the question: "Is it possible that the one who began the Burning Sun scandal, former Big Bang member Seungri, will face no punishment and enter the army?"

This is in relation to MBC's 'Section TV' report on December 26th which directly addressed the concerns regarding the lack of punishment for Seungri. He hasn't faced the press since being summoned by Seoul police for questioning on September 24. Right now, it is unknown if there will be a trial or when it will begin.



However, many netizens are buzzing given Seungri's nearing enlistment date. Regarding these concerns, a representative came forward to state: "Seungri had requested a 6-month delay in entering the military to better help the case, but it seems like he will be entering on time as his time limit to enlist has passed."



