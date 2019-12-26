Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 15 to December 21

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 15 to December 21 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)"- 41,886,847 Points

2. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 41,124,766 Points

3. IU - "Blueming" - 37,788,826 Points

4. Noel - "Late Night" - 33,236,907 Points

5. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown" - 30,578,647 Points

6. Changmo - "METEOR" - 29,829,621 Points

7. Davichi - "Dear" - 27,655,062 Points

8. IU - "Love poem" - 27,266,061 Points

9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 26,965,350 Points

10. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 24,309,850 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'

2. Cosmic Girls - 'As You Wish'

3. EXO - 'OBSESSION'

4. CIX - 'Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place'

5. Hyuk - 'Winter Butterfly'

6. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

7. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

8. IU - 'Love poem'

9. WayV - 'Take Over THe Mon'

10. ASTRO - 'BLUE FLAME'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"



7. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown"



Source: Gaon

