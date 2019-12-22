Kangnam arranges a memorable Christmas party for wife Lee Sang Hwa?

Kangnam has prepared an unforgettable holiday event for his newlywed wife.

On the 2nd season of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams', Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa have been sharing some precious moments from their cozy new life as newlyweds. For the upcoming episode, Kangnam decided to organize a Christmas party for his wife, knowing that Lee Sang Hwa had never properly enjoyed the holiday season due to work.



For the party to take place at home, Kangnam purchased artificial grass and a tree deck to build on their terrace. When the scene was finally revealed, the retired sportswoman could not hide her joy and thanked Kangnam for the gift.

However, the producers say that this pleasant mood did not last for long. Soon after, Kangnam resorted to an act that brought Lee Sang Hwa to yell, "It's too much -- I'm disappointed!"

What could Kangnam have done? Tune into the full episode on December 23 KST on SBS!