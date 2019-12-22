Netizens warmly recall the last phrase Taeyeon ever told the late Sulli on television

Netizens recalled the last phrase Taeyeon told the late Sulli before her passing.

On December 22, a netizen took to a community forum with screenshots from the reality program 'Jinri Store'. In the program, what came to be the late idol-actress's last solo variety show, labelmate Taeyeon had visited the store as a close supporter and as a sister figure. This final scene of Taeyeon and Sulli featured heartwarming moments between the two, as they bid each other farewell on that day.



Sulli, thankful for Taeyeon's visit, tells her, "I will never forget this moment."

And, hugging Sulli, Taeyeon responds, "You can forget it."

"Because we can make it again."

Netizens also pointed out that Sulli was only in primary school as a fifth-grader when she first met Taeyeon. Seeing the moment, netizens expressed regret and longing for the two female idols. Some comments include:

"Sulli seems like such a cute younger sister and Taeyeon seems like such a cool older sis," "Taeyeon used to adore Sulli a lot...", "We probably cannot fathom what their relationship was like in mere words but I only there only remains good memories between the two. They have worked so hard thus far and I'm going to keep supporting them, honestly", "omg...'You can forget it'...what a heart-wrenching and impressive phrase..."

The former f(x) member Sulli passed away on October 14, 2019, with no traces of anomaly found in recent autopsy. Rest in peace.

