Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Lee Sang Hwa wows netizens with her strength by carrying newlywed husband Kangnam up a flight of stairs

Newlywed couple Lee Sang Hwa and Kangnam are continuing to show off their love.

The two appeared on the December 9 broadcast of SBS’s ‘You Are My Destiny’ where the pair have been showing off their newlywed life. On this day’s broadcast, the couple decided to work out after having a meal together. They utilized a set of stairs to do their workouts when Lee Sang Hwa decided to show off her Olympic level strength and carried Kangnam, who stated he weighed 70 kilograms (~154 pounds) up the flight of stairs on her back!

The former speed skater showed no signs of hardship and completed the task with ease, awing viewers with her strength.

