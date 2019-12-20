Actor Ji Chang Wook tops realtime search engines after posting Instagram story while smoking a cigarette

10

Actor Ji Chang Wook has topped various realtime search engines on December 19, after an Instagram story post where he was seen smoking a cigarette. 

In the Instagram story post, Ji Chang Wook wrote, "It's so cold and I can't sleep but I'm still happy," making eye contact with the camera while smoking a cigarette on what seems to be a very chilly, windy evening. 

The post soon became a heated topic of debate via various online communities and SNS platforms, until Ji Chang Wook rose to the #1 searched term on search engines like Naver, and more. Some netizens argued, "So many young people these days already smoke and drink illegally, but how many more do you think will start after seeing this from a public figure" or "Sure there's nothing wrong with it but still, why would you upload it anyway, there's no way it can affect your public image in a positive way".

On the other hand, others refuted, "Who cares if he smokes or not, he's a grown man in his thirties""Celebrities are humans too, they eat and drink and poop and some smoke, it's no big deal", "Smoking is legal, and so is posting on SNS", etc. 

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook most recently starred in tvN's drama series 'Melting Me Softly'.

HolyYoongi220 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Nobody was saying anything about GD when he posted a picture of him smoking ??? What’s the difference? He’s a grown adult who is allowed to partake in adult activities. He’s not putting a gun to their heads telling them to smoke

iluv1n2d141 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Ahh i like him but this was a disappointment. Gah the smell of smoke.

