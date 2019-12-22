18

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JYP Entertainment to take legal action against blacklisted fans who knocked Jackson over at Qingdao airport

JYP Entertainment will be taking legal action to protect .

The label announced, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. Today at Qingdao Airport, our artist fell because of illegal and rowdy behavior that broke the on-site staff's instructions and guidelines. As we have said through our previous announcement, people who commit actions such as following the artist after customs and causing trouble to our artist's safety will be listed on our blacklist. People who broke those rules have been put on our permanent blacklist. We are letting you know that the illegal actions today will be dealt with through legal measures."

The label continued to ask for fans' reports about anything that would help the legal measure, and asked fans to put the safety of the artists at priority.

whatever101306 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

level 1 sasaeng - warned

level 2 sasaeng - blacklisted

level 3 sasaeng - sued

popularit1,023 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

yes blacklist them sue them they better not hurt our jackson or hands will be thrown

