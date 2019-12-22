1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Jackson warns fans 'who run and carry big cameras' about safety at airports

AKP STAFF


Jackson warned fans about airport safety.

He posted on his Instagram story, writing, "OK. Hello there. Those who run and carry BIG cameras to take pics in airports. Plz be careful. Your safety, my safety, everyone's safety. Let's not mention what happened today anymore, but if it happens again.. Other people might get hurt and what if you got hurt? Thanks guys. For you. For me. For everyone."

It seems like he spoke up out of concern for craziness at airports, where idols usually get jostled by fans trying to take photos of them. His labelmate Jihyo actually fell because of fans recently as well.


  1. GOT7
  2. Jackson
3 965 Share 100% Upvoted

0

salamanderrrr207 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Good job calling people out. But I think something stricter needs to be done by security to protect idols because many idols have spoken about this but it seems to keep happening.

Share

-1

BTSSux_IH8ARMYs-2,097 pts 9 minutes ago 1
9 minutes ago

what happened?

also those fansite clowns should be jailed

their pictures are an atrocity too. whitewashed garbage
they put people in danger and for what? some child level photos bathed in blue filters. we dont want your graybaby photos. stay at home stupid. all you fansite losers

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND