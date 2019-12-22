Jackson warns fans 'who run and carry big cameras' about safety at airports





Jackson warned fans about airport safety.

He posted on his Instagram story, writing, "OK. Hello there. Those who run and carry BIG cameras to take pics in airports. Plz be careful. Your safety, my safety, everyone's safety. Let's not mention what happened today anymore, but if it happens again.. Other people might get hurt and what if you got hurt? Thanks guys. For you. For me. For everyone."

It seems like he spoke up out of concern for craziness at airports, where idols usually get jostled by fans trying to take photos of them. His labelmate Jihyo actually fell because of fans recently as well.



