Jisook catches bridal bouquet at actress Seo Hyo Rim's wedding

(Photo: Sports Kyunghyang)

Jisook has caught the bridal bouquet at Seo Hyo Rim's wedding!

On December 22, actress Seo Hyo Rim tied the knot with Jeong Myung Ho, the son of veteran actress Kim Soo Mi. The wedding was attended by many of the actress's close celebrity friends, including the former members of Rainbow.



At the end of the ceremony, the designated bridal bouquet was accepted by Jisook who is currently dating the former 'The Genius' contestant Kim Doo Hee. Following this event, onlookers speculated if Jisook would also soon announce her own marriage.

A few days ago, Rainbow members discussed on 'Idol Room' what they would like to give Jisook as a wedding present. Could the couple be inching closer to their wedding date?