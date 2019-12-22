Kyuhyun says his own mother thought he had undergone plastic surgery

Kyuhyun revealed a funny story behind a certain misunderstanding.

On the December 22nd installment of 'My Little Old Boy', Super Junior's Kyuhyun attracted attention for his seemingly sculpted nose. Admiring the idol's facial feature, the mother of Tony An asked Kyuhyun if he had undergone plastic surgery for his nose. He answered, laughing, "No, I did not", and the mother responded with a smile, adding, "Your nose is very beautiful."

When the cast focused on his nose, Kyuhyun confessed that even his own mother had thought that he received surgery for his nose. He revealed, "Even my mother, when she saw me for the first time in a while since debut, asked me, 'Son, did you get a nose job?'"

Admiring his good humor, Kim Jong Kook's mother concluded, "[Kyuhyun] is handsome and he sings well. He was born with many talents!"