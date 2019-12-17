Rainbow members reveal what they plan to give Jisook as a wedding gift?

Rainbow's Jisook revealed she's considering marriage with her current boyfriend, programmer and businessman Lee Doo Hee.



On the December 17th installment of 'Idol Room', Jisook commented on her relationship with Lee Doo Hee, joking, "I was hacked by him." When Jung Hyung Don asked if they already have a wedding date set, she responded, "We're sincerely dating enough that we're considering marriage."



The Rainbow members then expressed, "We decided to give a 10 million Won ($8575.01 USD) refrigerator as a wedding gift," and Woori added, "We thought it was a promise we made for the far off future."



Jisook then clarified, "We haven't set a date yet."



