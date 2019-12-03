Insider gives more insight on sajaegi (chart manipulation)

An insider gave more insight into sajaegi (chart manipulation).



With accusations against singers like Kim Na Young and Young Da Il in recent headlines, SBS's 'Access Showbiz Tonight' met with an insider to investigate the controversial music chart manipulation tactic known as sajaegi. It was previously uncovered that brokers will meet with singers or labels to arrange chart manipulation by utilizing thousands of cellphones to play music.



According to a report on December 3, an insider revealed, "If you get within the top 10, you at least get hundreds of millions of Won (hundred million Won is equal to $83814.58 USD) a month, so it's worthwhile. You rent about 5 PC rooms in the countryside, give them 20 IDs in the early morning, and have them work all through the morning. I heard that makes you go up on the music charts."



The insider further revealed two companies known to be famous for "social media viral marketing" are reportedly infamous for sajaegi, alleging that the company Park Kyung called out is one of the two. One of the companies in question responded to 'Access Showbiz Tonight', stating, "If you look at this through the frame of sajaegi, we can only say we didn't do it. If you tell us to give you evidence that we didn't do it, then I don't know what to tell you. I think it's wrong to think of this in the frame of sajaegi."





Stay tuned for updates on the issue.

