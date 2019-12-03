6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Crush plays with an orchestra in 'Alone' MV teaser

Crush has dropped his music video teaser for "Alone".

In the MV teaser, Crush plays the piano along with a large string orchestra, and at the end of the teaser, he sings, "Lean on me. You can cry on me." "Alone" is a title track on his upcoming second album 'From Midnight to Sunrise' alongside "With You".

Crush's 'From Midnight to Sunrise' drops on December 5 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

