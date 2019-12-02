Brand New Music CEO Rhymer defends Kim Na Young and Yang Da Il after being accused of sajaegi (chart manipulation)

Artists Kim Na Young and Yang Da Il have been accused of saejagi (chart manipulation).

On December 1, the two released a duet song titled "Things To Protect the Broken Up Us". The song started 16th on the chart and continued to rise steadily and surpassed IU's 'Blueming' and the OST for 'Frozen 2' in less than a day.

However, many are calling this suspicious and due to recent chart manipulation scandals, both artists are not being looked upon kindly by netizens. However, Yang Da Il's label Brand New Music has made a statement regarding this issue through their CEO Rhymer who made a personal post on his Instagram stating: "Brand New Music does not commit unethical acts. I will not tolerate language that undermines the hard work of Da Il and our staff. I will be taking the necessary legal actions to reveal the truth."







What do you think of this situation?