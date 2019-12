Holland has dropped his tracklist for single 'Loved You Better'.

The single will include 'Loved You Better', a second version featuring Hong Isaac, and the instrumental. The song is produced by Tom Meredith, composed by Tom Meredith, Calynn Green, and David Gibson, arranged by Tom Meredith and Hyejin Kim, with lyrics by Holland himself.

The single will drop on December 11th at 6PM KST.