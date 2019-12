EXO has taken over album charts once again with 'Obsession'.

EXO's 6th album 'Obsession' was released on November 27th. They've raked in the #1 position on various physical album charts including Hanteo, Synnara, Yes24, and Hottracks last week, and they've ranked #1 this week as well on Hanteo and Hottracks.



'Obsession' includes 10 songs including title song 'Obsession'. Congratulations to EXO!