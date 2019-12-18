Lee Sang Yoon says he's receiving a ton of hate for 'VIP' drama character

Lee Sang Yoon says he's receiving a ton of hate because of his character in the SBS drama 'VIP'.



On the December 18th live stream 'To You Who Took the Trouble', Lee Sang Yoon commented on the popularity of 'VIP' and the hate he's receiving for playing the part of a cheating and conniving husband. He said, "I have never in my entire life been insulted so much. I expected it, but it exceeded my expectations. A lot of people came in to the chatroom to curse me, and over 10,000 people have come in. Because people are getting sucked into the drama, I'm being cursed out a lot."



His co-star Shin Jae Ha then commented, "Hyung said that the more his character Park Sung Joon is cursed at, the better the drama is doing, and it's doing well." Lee Sang Yoon added, "It's doing extremely well. I'm being criticized from across the globe. If being hated on is succeeding, it's really succeeding."



Have you been watching 'VIP'?

