High school student reveals he got casted by SM and JYP 14 times

A high school student has been gaining a lot of attention for his intelligence and good looks.

11th-grade student Lee Seung Hyo appeared on the December 12 broadcast of 'Problematic Men' where he revealed that he had been cast by JYP and SM a total of 14 times!

The good looking student was complimented on his good looks by the cast but revealed that he is focusing on his studies instead. He stated: "I sort of wanted to become an idol but my parents really wanted me to study. I am studying computers right now. I want to go to an Ivy League college or M.I.T."