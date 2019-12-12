3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

High school student reveals he got casted by SM and JYP 14 times

A high school student has been gaining a lot of attention for his intelligence and good looks.

11th-grade student Lee Seung Hyo appeared on the December 12 broadcast of 'Problematic Men' where he revealed that he had been cast by JYP and SM a total of 14 times!

The good looking student was complimented on his good looks by the cast but revealed that he is focusing on his studies instead. He stated: "I sort of wanted to become an idol but my parents really wanted me to study. I am studying computers right now. I want to go to an Ivy League college or M.I.T." 

oh he's beautiful

his parents are right. they could entirely ruin this child's life. of course he'd be famous but at what cost?

