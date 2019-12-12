11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Overseas fans send Seungri birthday messages

Former Big Bang member Seungri may have retired from the industry, but his overseas fans are continuing to send him birthday messages.

On December 12th, Seungri received congratulations on his birthday in English and Japanese. Some comments include: 

 “Happy Birthday Riri. Hope you always healthy and happy. Always be strong ”

“ Vip miss you ”

“ Have a nice day! Cheer up! ”

Numerous allegations surrounded Seungri after the 'Burning Sun' scandal and he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry through Instagram back in March.

daeoable6 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

I’ve always been a Big Bang fan but seriously??? Absolutely disgusting supporting and wasting money on this guy. Had to go on a proper unfollowing spree yesterday

bright_light3,121 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

No one should be wishing this scum happy birthday and no one can convince me he wasn't involved or knew what was going on and did nothing about it. He better be thanking his lucky stars he got away without any punishment

