Overseas fans send Seungri birthday messages

Former Big Bang member Seungri may have retired from the industry, but his overseas fans are continuing to send him birthday messages.

On December 12th, Seungri received congratulations on his birthday in English and Japanese. Some comments include:

“Happy Birthday Riri. Hope you always healthy and happy. Always be strong ”

“ Vip miss you ”

“ Have a nice day! Cheer up! ”

Numerous allegations surrounded Seungri after the 'Burning Sun' scandal and he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry through Instagram back in March.

