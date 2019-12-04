4 out of 5 members of MAP6 enlisting early next year, group to go on temporary hiatus

According to an exclusive report on December 10, boy group MAP6 will be announcing a temporary hiatus from all promotions.

One representative from MAP6's side stated, "4 out of 5 MAP6 members plan to enlist some time early next year, so they have decided to go on a hiatus. It does not mean their disbandment."

Reportedly, MAP6 delivered news of their hiatus to their fans first during a fan meeting and live performance in Japan, back on November 30 and December 1. Meanwhile, MAP6 debuted back in 2015 under the nickname "Girl's Day's younger brother group", under Dream T Entertainment. The group promoted actively in Japan in recent years.



Best of luck to the members during their mandatory military service.