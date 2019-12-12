Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of November 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|IU - Love poem
|235,840,241
|2
|Noel - Late Night
|171,421,363
|3
|AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
|161,395,090
|4
|MC Mong - Fame
|141,075,362
|5
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
|136,764,558
|6
|Taeyeon - Spark
|132,178,241
|7
|Song Haye - Another Love
|130,546,410
|8
|Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk
|120,439,547
|9
|IU - Blueming
|119,170,683
|10
|Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot
|111,635,947
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|EXO - OBSESSION
|563,805
|Dreamus
|2
|GOT7 - Call My Name
|298,052
|Dreamus
|3
|IU - Love Poem
|168,786
|Kakao M
|4
|MAMAMOO - reality in BLACK
|102,171
|Kakao M
|5
|ASTRO - BLUE FLAME
|98,427
|Interpark
|6
|Lee Jin Hyuk - S.O.L
|89,577
|Kakao M
|7
|VICTON - nostalgia
|74,103
|Kakao M
|8
|Cosmic Girls - As you Wish
|62,608
|Kakao M
|9
|Super Junior - Time Slip
|61,273 (Total Sales: 427,024)
|Dreamus
|10
|CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place
|43,655
|Warner Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
