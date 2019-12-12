Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of November 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 IU - Love poem 235,840,241 2 Noel - Late Night 171,421,363 3 AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love

161,395,090 4 MC Mong - Fame 141,075,362 5 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers 136,764,558 6 Taeyeon - Spark 132,178,241 7 Song Haye - Another Love 130,546,410 8 Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk 120,439,547 9 IU - Blueming 119,170,683 10 Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot

111,635,947





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 EXO - OBSESSION 563,805 Dreamus 2 GOT7 - Call My Name 298,052 Dreamus 3 IU - Love Poem 168,786 Kakao M 4 MAMAMOO - reality in BLACK 102,171 Kakao M 5 ASTRO - BLUE FLAME

98,427 Interpark 6 Lee Jin Hyuk - S.O.L 89,577 Kakao M 7 VICTON - nostalgia 74,103 Kakao M 8 Cosmic Girls - As you Wish 62,608 Kakao M 9 Super Junior - Time Slip 61,273 (Total Sales: 427,024) Dreamus 10 CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place 43,655 Warner Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.