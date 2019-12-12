7

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of November 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1IU - Love poem235,840,241
2Noel - Late Night171,421,363
3AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
161,395,090
4MC Mong - Fame141,075,362
5Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers136,764,558
6Taeyeon - Spark132,178,241
7Song Haye - Another Love130,546,410
8Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk120,439,547
9IU - Blueming119,170,683
10Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot
111,635,947


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1EXO - OBSESSION563,805Dreamus
2GOT7 - Call My Name298,052Dreamus
3IU - Love Poem168,786Kakao M
4MAMAMOO - reality in BLACK102,171Kakao M
5ASTRO - BLUE FLAME
98,427Interpark
6Lee Jin Hyuk - S.O.L89,577Kakao M
7VICTON - nostalgia74,103Kakao M
8Cosmic Girls - As you Wish62,608Kakao M
9Super Junior - Time Slip61,273 (Total Sales: 427,024)Dreamus
10CIX - Chapter 2. Hello, Strange Place43,655Warner Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. ASTRO
  3. Jang Bum Joon
  4. CIX
  5. Cosmic Girls
  6. EXO
  7. Taeyeon
  8. GOT7
  9. IU
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. MC Mong
  12. Noel
  13. Song Haye
  14. Super Junior
  15. Lee Jin Hyuk
  16. VICTON
  17. GAON
  18. LIM JAE HYUN
  19. JEON SANG KUN
