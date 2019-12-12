11

11

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Han Seo Hee states that Jung Da Eun is violent and abusive, reveals her bruised arms and hands

AKP STAFF

Han Seo Hee has dropped another major bombshell stating that Jung Da Eun, a former reality TV show contestant, is physically violent and abusive.

Han Seo Hee revealed pictures of her bruised arms and hands as well as a series of text messages she sent to a friend revealing the state of her abuse.

The texts read as follows:

"Unni. Jung Da Eun is trying to kill me. What should I do? I cry and say that I'm sorry but I feel like she's getting stranger. She strangled me and said she'd kill me with her own hands. I said I wanted to die but who does that to a person? I'm just having a hard time so I want to die. Save me. Does it make sense, to strangle a person on the floor saying 'You b**** I'll kill you with my own hands?"


The post of the message has since been deleted.


What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Han Seo Hee
23 10,589 Share 50% Upvoted

6

yoyo2811,169 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Girl wtf? You were all happy and willingly defending her when she ended Wonho’s career and tried to mess with Shownu’s but now you want our sympathy?

Share

2

vavd139197203754 pts 36 minutes ago 2
36 minutes ago

Do we even care anymore?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, Baby V.O.X, Big Mama, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Ga In, BTS, Cherry Bullet, CIX, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, EVERGLOW, EXO, Baekhyun, Chen, EXO-SC, Fin.K.L, fromis_9, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The top 10 best selling artists in Korea in 2019
5 hours ago   37   15,137
AB6IX, Baby V.O.X, Big Mama, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Ga In, BTS, Cherry Bullet, CIX, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, EVERGLOW, EXO, Baekhyun, Chen, EXO-SC, Fin.K.L, fromis_9, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The top 10 best selling artists in Korea in 2019
5 hours ago   37   15,137

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND