Han Seo Hee states that Jung Da Eun is violent and abusive, reveals her bruised arms and hands

Han Seo Hee has dropped another major bombshell stating that Jung Da Eun, a former reality TV show contestant, is physically violent and abusive.

Han Seo Hee revealed pictures of her bruised arms and hands as well as a series of text messages she sent to a friend revealing the state of her abuse.

The texts read as follows:

"Unni. Jung Da Eun is trying to kill me. What should I do? I cry and say that I'm sorry but I feel like she's getting stranger. She strangled me and said she'd kill me with her own hands. I said I wanted to die but who does that to a person? I'm just having a hard time so I want to die. Save me. Does it make sense, to strangle a person on the floor saying 'You b**** I'll kill you with my own hands?"





The post of the message has since been deleted.







What do you think of this situation?

