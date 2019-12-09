Park Ji Hoon shows his distaste for broccoli in funny Instagram post

Park Ji Hoon is not a fan of broccoli!



On December 8 KST, as part of his official Twitter account's ongoing 'Too Muchoon (Today's TMI)' recurring series, the Maroo Entertainment idol revealed one of the foods he hates the most.



"Today at 'Inkigayo's convenience store, Jihoon ate a salad," the caption for the tweet read. "As soon as he opened the salad, he threw the broccoli out." The tweet was paired with a number of hashtags, including 'Park Ji Hoon,' '360,' and 'Broccoli_goodbye.'

In the images attached to the tweet, Park Ji Hoon is seen posing with his salad and picking the broccoli out with a hilariously bothered expression.



Followers of his account left a number of comments reacting to this random information, saying things like: "What are we going to do about the expression he's making! He's so cute," "That broccoli should've known better," and "Broccolli, come out here [and fight]. Stop making Ji Hoon's life difficult!"



Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon is currently promoting his 2nd solo mini album '360,' which was released on December 4.

Check out the tweet below!