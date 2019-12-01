Former KARA member Youngji shares sentimental message to Hara on Instagram

Goo Hara's former KARA groupmate Youngji took to Instagram to leave a sentimental message to her.

On December 1 KST, Youngji shared an image of the two girls happily posing for a selfie together. The accompanying caption for the image reads: "Unnie, whom will brightly light up the sky. Pretty and lovely unnie. I miss you. I'm sorry, thank you, and I love you. I won't forget you. I'll always pray for you."

In response to her message, a number of her followers left heartfelt comments both comforting Youngji and honoring Hara's memory: "May she rest in peace," "Youngji-yah, please remember that you receive love from so many people. I will always love you and support you," "Youngji, be strong," and "I will pray for her with you."

