TWICE's Chaeyoung and GOT7's Jackson will also be sitting out of schedules due to health reasons

Two more JYP Entertainment idols will be sitting out of certain schedules due to health issues.
On December 1 KST, the agency announced that GOT7's Jackson would not be able to attend the planned fansign event for that day. TWICE's Chaeyoung would also not be attending that day's 'TWICELIGHTS' concert in Aichi, Japan.
These announcements were released shortly after it was revealed Jackson's GOT7 groupmate Youngjae would not be attending the fansign events scheduled that weekend due to his own health issues.
