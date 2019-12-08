Former I.O.I groupmates gugudan's Kim Se Jung and Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung take 'Inkigayo' backstage selfies

The friendship remains strong between the ladies of I.O.I!



On December 8 KST, Kim Se Jung took to her personal Instagram to share a set of selfies with former groupmate Yoo Yeon Jung. In the images, both girls are smiling brightly and posing for the camera, dressed in their stage outfits of that day's episode of 'Inkigayo.'

Prior to the post, she had shared photos with a number of the other artists performing on the SBS music show that day. However, she made an entirely separate post for Yeon Jung, captioning it playfully with, "You separately."



Meanwhile, Kim Se Jung, now a member of gugudan, is currently promoting her solo single "Tunnel," while Yoo Yeon Jung is promoting "As You Wish" with her current group Cosmic Girls.





Check out Se Jung's Instagram post below!